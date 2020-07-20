News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Madeline: A Sweet and Loving Soulmate Kitty

Two-year-old Madeline is such a sweet and loving cat... and beautiful, too! She loves attention and petting, and has so much affection to give. You may find this cutie kneading (or making biscuits, as some call it) because she’s so happy and friendly, or head butting you to get your attention. Madeline would do best as the only cat in the home, because she wants all your love for herself, and who could say no to that face? If you've been looking for your soul mate kitty, look no further!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
