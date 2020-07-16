News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Anderson House Gets New Roof

The historic George Anderson House, home of the Monrovia Historical Society, is getting a new roof. The museum is on the north side of Lime just east of Ivy. 

- Brad Haugaard 
