City Council to Consider Juneteenth as Holiday, Committee to Study Any Structural Inequity in City Government

https://is.gd/JdWSlV) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Declaring June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Monrovia. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. https://is.gd/YyUnW6
~ Establishing an ad hoc committee to review city policies, procedures and practices for possible structural inequity and to recommend solutions to remove barriers to equity in city government. https://is.gd/e87aNw
