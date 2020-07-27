Sweet Oreo Needs a Forever Home

Oreo's owner was moving and couldn't take Oreo with him. This sweet cat deserves a wonderful forever home and we know her pretty eyes and beautiful white whiskers will get her noticed! Five-year-old Oreo is understandably a little shy at the shelter - everything is new for her. But she's still been confident enough to approach our staff and ask for pets with a head bump. With the stability of a loving home, Oreo will be a loving cat. She just needs someone to take a chance on her!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
