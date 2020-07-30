News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Monrovia Police: Suspect Escapes into Flood Control Area; Big Vitamin Heist; Thief Switches License Plates; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 339 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Theft
July 23 at 9:38 a.m., an employee of a business in the 2600 block of California called to report that items were taken from his vehicle while it was parked at the location. The vehicle was left unlocked. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
July 23 at 10:14 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called police to report that someone stole a large amount of cash from his dresser drawer. He shares the apartment with five other people. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
July 23 at 12:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower called police to report a theft. She parked her vehicle in the business parking lot, and when she came out later to start her vehicle, she noticed a loud sound. She discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen off her vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Bicycle Theft
July 23 at 2:41 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Central called police to report her Schwinn beach cruiser had been stolen from her patio. Investigation continuing.
Suspicious Vehicle / Pursuit
July 24 at 3:01 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of S. Mountain when he saw a suspicious U-Haul vehicle commit a traffic violation. He attempted to stop the vehicle for the violation and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued into Irwindale, where the suspect vehicle deliberately drove into a flood control channel. A witness saw the suspect flee from the vehicle before officers could approach. Outside agencies responded to assist in the search, but the suspect was not located. The vehicle was stored for being used in a crime. Investigation continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
July 24 at 3:36 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he discovered a stolen vehicle parked in the parking lot. The vehicle was unoccupied and it was recovered. The registered owner could not be reached. The vehicle was stored and removed from the system as stolen.
Grand Theft
July 24 at 2:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called police to report that three suspects, two female and one male, entered the store and stole a large amount of vitamins. The suspects had fled prior to police arriving. Investigation continuing.
Public Intoxication
July 24 at 10:33 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the subject to check on his welfare. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety or the safety of others. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Theft / Recovered License Plate
July 25 at 10:52 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of S. Peck called to report the license plate on the back of his vehicle did not belong to his vehicle. An officer responded and ran the license plate. It returned to a stolen vehicle reported earlier in the week. The officer recovered the stolen plate and took a report for the resident’s missing license plate. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 25 at 1:18 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called police to report someone had broken into her locked vehicle and took cash from her center console. There was no sign of forced entry. Investigation continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 1:53 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a male subject sitting in his van in the 100 block of W. Foothill, yelling at people as they passed. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. He said he was going to leave the area and the officers left the location. Another call was received a short time later reporting the same subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and a computer check revealed the subject had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 25 at 3:41 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report an adult female had entered the store, selected several items of merchandise and concealed them in her purse. She then exited the store without paying for the concealed items and the alarm sounded. She ran quickly to her vehicle and fled the area. Investigation continuing.
Vandalism
July 26 at 6:54 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a building had been vandalized with green spray paint. A report was taken and graffiti removal was notified.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Driver Arrested
July 27 at 1:17 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of W. Colorado. Officers responded and located the vehicle and the driver. The driver showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
July 27 at 5:31 a.m., police dispatched received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of E. Evergreen. An officer was dispatched and a computer check determined the vehicle was reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department. the vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system and the registered owner was notified.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 9:35 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington called police to report a subject was smoking drugs from a glass pipe in front of the location. An officer arrived and saw the subject holding drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 7/30/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment