Stoney - A Wallflower No Longer

Four-year-old Stoney was a little bit of a wallflower when she came into the shelter as a stray, and also had painful bladder stones. But with surgery and healing, and now lots of treats and play time, she’s really warmed up to our staff and shown her puppy-like demeanor. She has lots of fun romping in the yard during Small Dog Play Group with all her other little dog friends, so she would probably do well with other dogs in the home. She loves play so much, she’s always the one trying to get the other dogs to join her fun and games! Stoney had some trust to build and some healing to do when we first met her, but now she’s ready for her forever home!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
