Toasty Hot Thursday Through Saturday

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures between 97 and 107 degrees for the San Gabriel Valley from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday with the hottest day being Friday. https://is.gd/pOjKmN

- Brad Haugaard
