--->>>>>
<<<<<---
Toasty Hot Thursday Through Saturday
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures between 97 and 107 degrees for the San Gabriel Valley from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday with the hottest day being Friday.
https://is.gd/pOjKmN
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
7/29/2020
