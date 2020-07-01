News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Emergency Meeting Thursday of Old Town Advisory Board

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports that with the inside seating at restaurants, and bars (inside and out), being shut down again (orders from Governor Gavin Newsom), the  Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board has called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m. To comment, send a note to the City Clerk by 8:30 a.m. July 2. To watch the meeting on the internet, contact the City Clerk. City Clerk is at cityclerk@ci.monrovia.ca.us

