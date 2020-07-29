News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Plans for Education This Fall; Helping Teachers With Tech and World Language Standards

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/jMhDj9) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Plans for distance education this fall. Here is the plan for elementary grades: https://is.gd/tnnyID

And here is the plan for secondary grades: https://is.gd/gmz1Q8

~ Hiring EmpowerED for $3,000 to help elementary dual immersion teachers integrate technology and world language standards in their classes for distance learning (https://is.gd/8vhrLz). And if you're curious what World Language Standards are ... https://is.gd/ooN3ok

- Brad Haugaard
