Plans for Education This Fall; Helping Teachers With Tech and World Language Standards

https://is.gd/jMhDj9) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Plans for distance education this fall. Here is the plan for elementary grades: https://is.gd/tnnyID
And here is the plan for secondary grades: https://is.gd/gmz1Q8
~ Hiring EmpowerED for $3,000 to help elementary dual immersion teachers integrate technology and world language standards in their classes for distance learning (https://is.gd/8vhrLz). And if you're curious what World Language Standards are ... https://is.gd/ooN3ok
- Brad Haugaard
