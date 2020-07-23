News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Monrovia Police: Trespassing to Skate; Stealing Vehicles, and From Vehicles; Drugs and Stuff
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 356 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
July 16 at 10:19 a.m., a guest at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington called police to report his vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the night in the hotel parking lot. Officers arrived and discovered several personal items were stolen and the interior of the vehicle was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence Restraining Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 10:50 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona called police to report that his ex-wife was inside his house. He advised that he had a court order restraining her from being near him due to a past incident of domestic violence. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation, as the female subject was still at the location. The court order was confirmed and she was arrested for violating the domestic violence restraining order.
Grand Theft Auto
July 17 at 7:48 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. The vehicle is a work van and it was taken sometime during the night. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 8:39 p.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he observed a subject asleep in his vehicle. The officer contacted the subject to check on his welfare. As the subject stepped out of his vehicle, the officer observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of multiple controlled substances. The subject was arrested.
Vandalism
July 17 at 8:39 p.m., an officer drove by the skate park in the 800 block of E. Olive and saw numerous subjects skating. The lock had been cut off. The officer replaced the lock and reviewed surveillance video. The footage showed an adult male cutting the lock off the gate. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 18 at 6:59 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Huntington and Mayflower. Officers arrived and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain, but did not have any visible injuries. Paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department responded. After investigating the collision, the driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 10:05 a.m., a resident called police to report three male subjects fighting at a home in the 400 block of Monrovista. Officers responded and located the subjects, who had stopped fighting. After investigation, two of the subjects placed the third subject under private person’s arrest. The officers arrested and took custody of the aggressor.
Trespassing
July 18 at 5:07 p.m., an officer was patrolling the Monrovia Skate Park in the 800 block of E. Olive when he saw ten juveniles skating against the City's order, closing skating activity in the park. The juveniles were advised of the order and they left the park.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Weapons Violation – Suspects Arrested
July 18 at 5:33 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Alta Vista and Walnut when they saw a motorist commit a driving violation. They stopped the vehicle and found the driver had a warrant for her arrest. The driver was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and an illegal throwing star. The passenger was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both subjects were arrested.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 2:24 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject walk behind a closed business. He made contact with the subject, which ultimately led to the subject admitting he had a controlled substance on his person. The subject was searched, and it was confirmed that he was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
July 19 at 12:01p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of El Norte. An officer responded, and the investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of El Monte. The vehicle was recovered.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
July 19 at 2:32 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen near the intersection of Lemon and Primrose. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System, and about an hour later, the vehicle was located and recovered by Irwindale Police Department. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales / Weapons Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 2:17 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. An investigation revealed the driver had a suspended license and was on probation for drug sales. A search of the vehicle resulted in numerous controlled substances packaged for sale being found. Also recovered was cash and a large machete. The suspect was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
July 21 at 7:15 a.m., a resident reported that his vehicle was stolen out of his driveway in the 300 block of N. Myrtle. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. It appears a spare key to the vehicle was used to take it during the early hours of the morning. This investigation is continuing.
Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a male subject screaming profanities. Officers contacted the subject, and the investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The subject was arrested for the warrant.
Theft / Fraud
July 21 at 8:35 a.m., the victim of a theft called police to report that her credit cards were stolen from her unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of E. Cherry. The cards were currently being used at business in Duarte. Officers responded to the business, but the suspects had fled the location and were not located. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
July 21 at 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N. Alta Vista regarding a possible theft from two vehicles. Both vehicles had been left unlocked while parked in the driveway. Sometime during the night, someone entered both vehicles and ransacked them. It appears nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
July 21 at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft in progress. Two suspects fled from loss prevention officers after taking merchandise from the business without paying for it. Officers searched the area and were able to locate and detain both suspects. The stolen property was recovered and both suspects were arrested.
Posted by Brad at 7/23/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment