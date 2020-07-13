News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Discuss School in the Fall, Bill to Require Ethnic Studies Class

The Monrovia Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. (agenda: https://is.gd/z2YcW5) to discuss:

~ What school is going to look like in the fall. Board President Rob Hammond writes on Facebook that the board wants to give both parents and the district as much time as possible to adapt to whatever plan is adopted.

~ Discuss supporting Assembly Bill 331 (https://is.gd/xKYuhZ), which would require students take a class in ethnic studies as a graduation requirement.

Watch at www.foothillsmedia.org/MUSD. Send public comments to publiccomments@monroviaschools.net

