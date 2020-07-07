News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Shy Ruby Wants Comfortable Home

Ruby and her SIX siblings were born under a house. The only tortie out of a litter of seven, three-month-old Ruby is also probably the most shy, but she loves being cuddled in a blanket and playing in boxes. She needs a little time to warm up to new things, but we know this cute kitten will come out of her shell and show off her tortitude once she's comfortable in her new home!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
