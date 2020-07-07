Shy Ruby Wants Comfortable Home

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
