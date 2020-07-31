Living With Bears Webinar; Tongva Talk

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ On Thursday, August 6, at 11 a.m., the California Department of Fish & Wildlife will present a Living with Bears webinar for Monrovia. Safety tips on how to coexist with bears, how they respond to calls, and more. To join in on the webinar, please register here: https://is.gd/RpASyN. If you are unable to attend but have question, send it to pio@ci.monrovia.ca.us. A recording of the webinar will be available.
~ Learn in this video talk how the indigenous people of the LA area, the Tongva, lived here many years ago: https://is.gd/zKacS1
- Brad Haugaard
