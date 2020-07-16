News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Arrest for Murder Threats; Cash Register Unattended for Two Hours, $300 Lost; Woman Leaves Car Running, Someone Drives Off With It; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 350 service events, resulting in 62 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
July 9 at 8:19 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1800 block of California. The victim reported the vehicle belonged to his business and it was stolen off the street sometime during the night. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats
July 9 at 11:55 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Mayflower regarding a subject going into the location and threatening to kill the security guard. Multiple calls on the same subject acting erratically had been made over the last two weeks at the location. A no-trespassing order had also been completed against the subject. Officers tried to locate the subject at his home, but he was not there. Investigation continuing.
Theft
July 9 at 7:01 p.m., a resident reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen off his vehicle. The vehicle had been parked in the 700 block of S. Ivy. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 8:15 a.m., a security guard for a commercial building in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower reported a male subject who made death threats toward him the previous day had returned. Officers responded, located the subject, and arrested him for making criminal threats.
Fraud
July 10 at 10:13 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Hillcrest reported that she was a victim of fraud. She had received a telephone call from someone claiming they could remove viruses from her computer, so she gave this person access to her computer, then ended up wiring him $26,000 from her savings account to a bank in Thailand. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 10 at 11:06 p.m., a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report a burglary. The front desk was left unattended for approximately two hours. During that time, a male suspect entered, looked around for a few moments and then jumped over the front desk. The suspect proceeded to open the register and retrieve money. Approximately $300 was stolen from the register. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 11 at 7:13 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle collided into a parked car in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia, then flipped over. Officers and paramedics responded, but the driver was not injured. He was using his cellphone and became distracted, causing the collision. After investigation, the driver was issued a citation.
Theft from a Vehicle
July 12 at 8:51 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. El Norte reported someone had entered her unlocked vehicle which was parked in front of her house and took money and groceries that were inside. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 12 at 3:33 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw graffiti on the side of a building. The officer contacted the owner of the building, but he did not know how long it had been there. The graffiti will be removed. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
July 12 at 9:49 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The victim left his vehicle unlocked while he went into a restaurant. When he returned, he found his jacket was missing, along with his wallet containing his credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 11:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Lotone regarding a male and female yelling at each other. When officers arrived, the female said she and her fiancé were arguing and he choked her multiple times. Officers found there was an existing restraining order issued three months prior, due to a similar incident. The male suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 13 at 9:04 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Foothill and Shamrock. Officers responded along with paramedics from Monrovia Fire and Rescue. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Theft of a Firearm
July 13 at 5:56 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Palm regarding the theft of a shotgun. The victim allowed a subject to stay at his house overnight. The subject had offered to purchase the shotgun from the victim. The victim refused to sell the shotgun and the next day the shotgun went missing. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Vehicle) – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 10:12 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision involving a tow truck near the intersection of California and Evergreen. Officers responded to the scene of the collision. During the investigation, an officer learned the tow truck picked up a disabled vehicle out of town and was towing it to Monrovia, but there was a disagreement regarding the extra fees. The tow truck driver left the shop with the vehicle, and the owner’s husband followed the tow truck. At one point, the husband cut off the tow truck and began to argue with the driver. The tow truck driver backed up his vehicle, and the husband reversed his vehicle and intentionally collided into the tow truck. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
Grand Theft Auto
July 14 at 11:34 a.m., a female subject called police to report her vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of S. Canyon. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The victim left her vehicle running while she dropped off items inside of a building. She was away from her vehicle for approximately three minutes. When she returned, the vehicle was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 7/16/2020
