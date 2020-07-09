Monrovia Police: No Bomb, Just Ice Packs; Theft Suspect Drives 'Happy Birthday' Truck; Dog Bites Waitress; And More...

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 456 service events, resulting in 48 investigations.
Petty Theft
July 2 at 5:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Evergreen called police to report a theft. Sometime during the night, someone removed the storage rack that had been mounted on his truck and stole it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 6:36 a.m., police received a call reporting a suspicious person inside a parking structure in a 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A computer check revealed a no-bail warrant was issued for the subject for a parole violation. The subject was arrested for the warrant and during a search incident to arrest, drug paraphernalia was located on his person, which was added to his charges.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 10:34 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested for possession of a drug pipe.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 6:59 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called police to report she saw a male subject walking out of her apartment complex with her bike. When she yelled at the suspect, he fled. Officers set up containment of the area and were assisted by the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter. The suspect was subsequently located and arrested.
Suspicious Circumstances / Bomb Squad Call-Out
July 3 at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the north gate of the police department regarding a suspicious package. Surveillance video was reviewed and it showed a female subject place a box at the location. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to investigate. They determined the box was safe and, upon inspection, found it contained three large ice packs.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
July 4 at 9:29 a.m., officers were patrolling the 1100 block of Encino when they contacted two suspicious subjects in a hotel parking lot. One of the subjects was registered as a guest at the hotel. Both subjects were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and were arrested.
Brandishing a Weapon
July 4 at 9:36 a.m., a male subject called police to report the brandishing of a weapon. The subject rents a room from a resident in the 300 block of Prospect. The renter went to the house to collect a refund after being told to leave the location that same morning. When he knocked on the door, the owner of the home answered, knowing the renter was coming to collect money. The owner went to get something and said he would be right back. He returned brandishing a handgun and told the renter to get off the property. He also told the renter he was not going to get his money back. The renter left the area and called the police. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
July 4 at 11:51 a.m., a subject went to visit Canyon Park and left her vehicle parked in the 600 block of N. Canyon. When she returned, she discovered someone had shattered one of the windows to gain entry and took several personal items. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft from a Vehicle
July 4 at 12:26 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported a grand theft. Someone took his tools from his unlocked truck, which was parked in front of his home. Surveillance video shows the theft occurred at 11:30 a.m., and the suspect vehicle was a green Toyota Tacoma with Happy Birthday written in pink lettering all over the truck. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
July 4 at 1:13 p.m., an employee of a beauty supply store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just left the store with electric hair clippers without paying for the item. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Dog Bite
July 4 at 2:48 p.m., a dog bite incident was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The victim is a server at a restaurant. At 1:00 p.m., she walked outside the restaurant where a customer was sitting at a table with their dog and the dog bit her on the leg. The victim went to a nearby hospital for medical care after obtaining the owner's information. Pasadena Humane was notified and will be handling this incident.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Driver Arrested
July 5 at 11:08 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at Myrtle and California. A motorist was driving south on California and fell asleep, colliding into a parked car. Officers responded and, after investigation, determined the driver was driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 9:22 p.m., a caller reported a subject lying on the sidewalk in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded to check on the subject’s welfare. They located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
July 8 at 9:42 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported someone had stolen his daughter’s 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe sometime during the night. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. Investigation continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
July 8 at 12:14 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had been parked in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle for the past eight days. Officers arrived, and the investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of North Hollywood. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 8 at 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Colorado regarding a stolen vehicle. The caller reported his vehicle had been parked in front of his residence earlier in the day. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system and later that night, it was recovered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the suspect driving. The suspect was arrested.
Vandalism
July 8 at 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a window smash to a vehicle. The victim had been away from his vehicle a short time. When he returned, he saw the driver-side, rear window had been smashed. All doors were still locked and nothing was taken from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Editor's Note: Be careful leaving valuables in your vehicles. I got a note from reader, "Ali Kat," who said: "I wanted to alert the citizens to not leave any valuables in the trunk of their cars because thieves have some sort of slim jim or master key to get into them. Especially if they park on the street. They got me." Good advice.
