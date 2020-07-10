Equity Committee Needs Members; Racism Discussion; Movies In the Park

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The City Council has approved forming an ad hoc committee to provide workshops for Monrovians to express their opinions regarding the policies, procedures and practices of the city and to identify structural and systemic problems within City Government. If you are interested in serving on this committee, or who would like more information, contact a City Councilmember: https://is.gd/qay5th
~ On Wednesday, July 15, 6-7:30 p.m., ChangeMakers will hold a meeting and discussion on racism, bigotry, and injustice in our community. Dr. Wen Chen, of Cal Tech will discuss her experience with human rights and society in China and beyond. Details: https://is.gd/wCXjzt
~ Movies in the Park is back. Yes, physically, though you'll need reservations and plague rules apply. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, sit back with the family, relax and enjoy the evening with a movie under the stars. At Recreation Park, 620 S. Shamrock Ave. Events start at 6:30 p.m. and movies begin at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18, 2020 - Detective Pikachu - Reservations
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - Little Rascals - Reservations
Saturday, August 1, 2020 - Frozen 2 - Reservations
Saturday, August 8, 2020 - Toy Story 4 - Reservations
- Brad Haugaard
