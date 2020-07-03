News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Girl Troop Being Formed

Monrovia Girl Troop 66G, associated withe the Boy Scouts of America, is being formed and is looking for girls who have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old.

The troop, which is partnering with American Legion Post 44, will give girls the opportunity to learn leadership, participate in community service, local government, parades, working with our local veterans and the Knights of Columbus. Some of their adventures will include whitewater rafting, long term camp, rock climbing, shooting, archery, swimming and life saving skills such as first aid, water survival training, land navigation, wilderness survival and merit badges to introduce them to life careers.

For questions please contact Organizational Representative Mark Peters by calling or texting  626-485-1032, emailing monroviatroop66g@gmail.com, or messaging on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/girltroop66/

- Brad Haugaard
