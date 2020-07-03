News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Girl Troop Being Formed
The troop, which is partnering with American Legion Post 44, will give girls the opportunity to learn leadership, participate in community service, local government, parades, working with our local veterans and the Knights of Columbus. Some of their adventures will include whitewater rafting, long term camp, rock climbing, shooting, archery, swimming and life saving skills such as first aid, water survival training, land navigation, wilderness survival and merit badges to introduce them to life careers.
For questions please contact Organizational Representative Mark Peters by calling or texting 626-485-1032, emailing monroviatroop66g@gmail.com, or messaging on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/girltroop66/
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/03/2020
