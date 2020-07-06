Superintendent Thorossian's June Update

Monrovia Unified is dedicated to the success of each student and our teams of educators worked tirelessly to ensure all our students and families were equipped with the tools necessary to finish the school year strongly. During that process, you showed us patience and collaborated with teachers and administrators to make for a smooth transition to distance learning.
It was a bittersweet feeling ending the school year on June 3 without the opportunity to come together as a staff or to wish our signing off with a final “KIT” in student yearbooks.
I am especially thankful to the school teams for making those drive-through graduations so celebratory and personal. Monrovia High School, Canyon Oaks, Mountain Park, and Monrovia Adult School each hosted a final farewell that recognized student achievement and highlighted the “commencement” of future opportunities beyond the protective walls of our community. Our sincerest congratulations to the Class of 2020. We wish you nothing but success as you move on to college, career, and beyond!
Though we are currently on summer break, I want to remind our families that our Food Summer Program is running until Aug. 18. Families can pick up meals from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the school nearest you.
During these summer months, I also encourage students and families to take part in summer learning activities through Wide Open School, which is offering a free virtual summer camp with online and in-person activities for students and families.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering spaces at 50 parks for children six years and up. The summer camp program offers support for families that are slowly integrating back into the workforce and need a safe and affordable program for their children.
Camp begins Monday, July 6 and you can register online. For more information on the safety guidelines of the program, visit the department’s website. All camps are adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines that include physical distancing, cleaning, and the inclusion of personal protective equipment required for both staff and participants.
Lastly, this month the District shared with you the news about our reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year. In the coming month, our task forces at the elementary and secondary levels will explore multiple instructional models ranging from continued distance learning to in-person instruction – commensurate with the state’s four stage roadmap to reopen California.
Monrovia Unified is committed to ensuring the safety of our students. As we prepare for our reopening we must address some key issues significant to the reopening – health and safety practices, state funding cuts, instructional models, and district services.
Monrovia Unified will host three webinars discussing the reopening process at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m, on Thursday, July 9. Please register for the webinar ahead of time. The webinar will provide an overview of the process used to gather information, investigate several instructional schedules, and identify those that seem to best serve the needs of our students.
We will continue providing updated information on our website, ParentSquare, and social media platforms.
Families are encouraged to tune in to Conversations with Ralph Walker, which will resume at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10. The show airs on YouTube and features Board President Rob Hammond and Mayor Tom Adams, who share the latest local updates on COVID-19. Please submit questions to kgemtv@gmail.com or by calling (626) 357-4974.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian, Superintendent
