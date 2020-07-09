News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Wins Awards for GoMonrovia and Monrovia Renewal Project
"Enhancing the quality of life through programs and projects is one of our highest priorities in Monrovia and GoMonrovia and Monrovia Renewal have done exactly that," said Monrovia Mayor Tom Adams. "Whether it's taking a discounted Lyft ride anywhere in the city or walking on a newly paved sidewalk, we are thrilled that our community is proud of and continues to support these award-winning programs and projects."
GoMonrovia uses ride-share programs offered by Lyft, which is the city's primary public transit provider for all non-disability-related (ADA) services. It collaborates with the city's existing dial-a-ride operator to serve passengers with ADA needs and helps transition dial-a-ride shuttles onto the Lyft platform.
Monrovia Renewal is a multi-year initiative to repair and restore the city's aging infrastructure that was plagued by a backlog of deferred maintenance. Since implementation, the city has completed approximately $41.7 million in improvements and repairs. Additionally, the city has made more than 8 million square feet of street improvements, 154,000 square feet of sidewalk replacements, 114,000 linear feet of new curbs and gutters, over 2.5 miles of new water pipelines, nearly 5 miles of sewer improvements, 197 point repairs to sewer lines and 800 new water service lines installed.
ICMA is the world's leading association of professional city and county managers and other employees who serve local governments.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
