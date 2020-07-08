City Working to Expand Outdoor Seating for Restaurants

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the city "will be working to assist business owners with expanding their outdoor dining onto the sidewalk, breezeways, and parking spots, as appropriate, since the physical opportunities and limits vary at each location."
The city will also "be studying the options to designate curbside pick-up spots on each block. At this time, streets will not be closed to vehicles, however, Old Town visitors may see a reduction in parking spots where outdoor seating is being expanded.
"If you're a business that's looking to expand your outdoor dining, please contact Krystina Livraga, Code Enforcement Officer at klivraga@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5533."
- Brad Haugaard
