Dinner from Jake’s Road House

Dinner from Jake’s Road House tonight. It’s on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Got the Barbecue Chicken Salad for $13.95.  It was tasty, and filling, and there’s plenty left over for tomorrow.

- Brad Haugaard 
