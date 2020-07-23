News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Dinner from Jake’s Road House
Dinner from Jake’s Road House tonight. It’s on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Got the Barbecue Chicken Salad for $13.95. It was tasty, and filling, and there’s plenty left over for tomorrow.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/23/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment