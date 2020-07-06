Monrovia Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint Night of July 16

Over the course of the past three years, there have been 336 DUI investigations, with 32 of those resulting in collisions with injuries, harming our citizens and neighbors of Monrovia.
In California, this deadly crime led to countless deaths because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Alcohol and drug-impaired deaths still make up the largest category of overall vehicle fatalities, with 29% of all deaths being caused by a drunk driver.
Monrovia Police Department offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe night of fun without a DUI:
- Always use a designated driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation
- See someone who is clearly impaired try and drive? Take their keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.
- Report drunk drivers – Call 911.
Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not! Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, not to mention possible jail time.
Source: Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
