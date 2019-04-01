News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Rebates Available for Replacing Grass With Low-Water Landscaping
If you are thinking of replacing some or all of your grass with low-water landscaping, Metropolitan Water District is offering a $2 per square foot rebate on your landscaping costs. Details
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/01/2019
