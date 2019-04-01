News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Rebates Available for Replacing Grass With Low-Water Landscaping

If you are thinking of replacing some or all of your grass with low-water landscaping, Metropolitan Water District is offering a $2 per square foot rebate on your landscaping costs. Details here.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)