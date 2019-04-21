News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Happy Easter, Monrovia!
The angel said to the women, "Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay."
Matthew 28:5-6
- Brad Haugaard
4/21/2019
