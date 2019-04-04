Monrovia Police: Fake Grandson Defrauds Grandma; Peeing in Public; Theft From Shopping Cart; Threatened Suicide; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 28 – April 3. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 394 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Drinking in Public – Subject Issued a Citation
On March 28, at 8:51 a.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Foothill called to report that a subject was in public drinking alcohol. Officers responded to the location and located the subject who was in possession of several open containers. He admitted to drinking alcohol and was issued a citation.
Delaying & Resisting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On March 28, at 3:30 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report that two suspicious subjects using a slim jim in an attempt to unlock a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the vehicle unoccupied. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. While officers were checking the vehicle, the suspects appeared several yards away, saw the police and ran. Officers began a foot chase which resulted in one subject entering a home. The second subject was not found. Officers were able to enter the home where the suspect was last seen. The suspect was identified by officers and arrested. A computer check revealed the suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Monrovia Police Department for booking.
Shoplifting
On March 28, an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a male subject entered the store, selected some power tools and fled the store without paying. The subject entered a 2-door red Honda sedan with a black hood and sunroof and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
On March 29, at 4:01 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm for a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front door was shattered. An entire search of the business was conducted but the suspect(s) had already fled. Officers contacted a responsible party for the business to determine the loss. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto - Recovered
On March 29, at 6:20 p.m., officers were patrolling a parking lot in the 900 block of S. Fifth when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, which was unoccupied. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Los Angeles. Officers recovered the vehicle and the Los Angeles Police Department was notified.
Fraud - Telephone Scam
On March 29, at 8:55 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Hill called to report that she received a telephone call from a subject identifying himself as her grandson. The subject told her he was involved in a car accident that resulted in numerous injuries and that he needed her to purchase $6,000 in prepaid gift cards in order for the charges against him to be dropped. The victim complied and went and purchased the gift cards and relayed the information to the caller. Shortly after, the victim got in touch with her actual grandson who confirmed he had not been part of the accident nor had he requested her to purchase any gift cards. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure / Urinating in Public – Suspect Arrested
On March 30, at 11:19 a.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of S. Myrtle called to report that a subject was urinating in public. Officers responded and located the subject sleeping on a bench. The officer reviewed surveillance video from the business and could clearly see the suspect laying on the bench. While lying on the bench, the suspect reached into his pants, exposed himself, and urinated, when he finished he went back to sleep. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Burglary
On March 30, at 4:58 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and discovered that the rear door was not secure. Surveillance footage showed a suspect tampering with the door to the business. Once he unlocked the door and opened it, the alarm sounded and the suspect fled.
Sex Offense
On March 31, at 12:31 p.m., a caller reported she was at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington, and while she was loading merchandise into her vehicle, she saw a male driver in a vehicle masturbating. The victim told the subject to leave and he drove off. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
On March 31, at 8:49 p.m., a victim who was shopping at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington, called to report a theft. The victim reported that a subject stole her wallet from a shopping cart she was pushing through the store. Her credit cards and $80 were stolen from her wallet. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On March 31, at 10:58 p.m., a caller reported that an intoxicated person left a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill got into a vehicle and drove away. Officers located the vehicle traveling on Foothill. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was positively identified by the reporting party. A Field Sobriety Test was conducted and the subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 1, at 9:25 p.m., a victim called to report a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked his vehicle and went inside a business. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the window had been smashed and his briefcase had been stolen. The briefcase contained medical records of numerous people. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
On April 2, at 9:44 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Almond called to report a theft. The victim parked his vehicle in front of his residence on April 1st and when he returned to his vehicle on April 2nd, he discovered the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been stolen This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
On April 3, at 2:48 p.m., a citizen called to report a vehicle driving erratic, eastbound Foothill from Fifth. The caller gave a description of the vehicle with a license plate and of the driver. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle. They noticed several driving violations and stopped the vehicle. The driver displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested.
Petty Theft
On April 3, at 12:10 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of E. Lemon called to report a theft. The resident walked outside his home and discovered someone had entered his unlocked vehicle. The suspect took some coins and a few dollars from inside the car. This investigation is continuing.
Suicidal Subject
On April 3, at 5:47 p.m., a motorist in the 100 block of E. Duarte called to report a male subject driving a black RAV-4 east with a gun to his head. The caller did not see the license plate and lost sight of the vehicle. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. A few minutes later, a caller reported her ex-boyfriend called her and said he was going to kill himself. The description of her boyfriend’s vehicle matched that of the prior caller. A DMV check revealed he lived in Arcadia. Arcadia Police searched for him at his home, but they were unable to locate him. The subject was located a short time later in the city of Temple City and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 3, at 6:22 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of Sombrero. The victim had parked her vehicle for several days and when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed it had been ransacked. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
On April 3, at 6:26 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Colorado called to report a theft. The victim discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from his Toyota Prius. The vehicle had been parked in front of his residence. The investigation is continuing.
