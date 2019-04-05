School District to Honor Students, Employees, Volunteers

Students who participated in the District PTA Reflections competition:
- Dance - Gabriella Figueroa, Monroe; Katherine Regencia, Monrovia High.
- Literature - Sophia Lee, Clifton; Darlene Luong, Santa Fe; Madison Maljian, Plymouth; Cosette Menard, Monroe; Elliot Webster, Mayflower.
- Photography - Ella Andrews, Monroe; Walker Andrews, Clifton; Briana Rojas-Sandoval, Monrovia High.
- Special Artist/Visual Arts - Marco Vazquez and Giovanni Vazquez, Monroe.
- Visual Arts - Samuel Acuna, Bradoaks; Adelene Atkins, Monroe; Ryen Covey, Monroe; Kennie Fess, Plymouth; Madelynn Leyva, Monrovia High; Andrew Lin, Mayflower; Sarah Lopez, Santa Fe; Sophia Luconi, Mayflower; Sofia Perez, Mayflower; Mika Ramsey, Bradoaks; Raphael Romero, Plymouth.
And these students on being honorees of the National Hispanic Recognition Program, for scoring within the top 2.5% on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test: Luis Alejo, John Gutierrez, Anthony Romero, Kate Tadeo and Jacob Valenzuela.
And - along with the Chamber of Commerce - these Employees of the Month for April: Rosemary Torres, Clerical Assistant I, Monroe; Brenda Rivas, Teacher, Monroe; Denise Boudreaux, Instructional Aide, Wild Rose; Paula Langdale, Teacher, Wild Rose; Maria Sandoval, Office Manager, Santa Fe; Jennifer Wiley Magana, Teacher, Santa Fe.
AND - along with the Monrovia Schools Foundation - Rob Cady and Dana Elliott for their contribution to the success of the Monrovia Elementary Olympic games.
AND, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Dr. Darvin Jackson, on being recognized by the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators, for his outstanding contributions to the educational success of children in California.
- Brad Haugaard
