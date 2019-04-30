Monrovia Historical Society Publishes Photo Book of Early Monrovia

One of the photos in Early Monrovia. This is the Scotia Hotel, which was moved from near Santa Fe depot north to 801 S Myrtle and then burned down, prompting the purchase of the first fire engine.
I got a copy and am enjoying it. I like how each of the 12 sections is prefaced by information about the pictures that follow, so you're never in the dark about how the pictures fit into the context of Monrovia's history. Topics include everything from Early Settlement to Schools & Churches; Oranges, Oranges, Oranges; Parades!; Transportation; City Government; Library Park; and more.
Early Monrovia costs $30 and can be purchased at City Hall, at the Library’s Friends bookstore, at Dollmakers' Kattywompus (412 S. Myrtle) or from the Monrovia Historical Society (website: monroviahistoricalsociety.org, phone: 675-8323, or email: monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com).
It will also be available to purchase at the Anderson House at 215 E. Lime on the day of the MOHPG Historic Homes Tour, May 5, or during the Monrovia Days Festival May 18-19 at the Information Booth.
Frank Scott, Chief of Police, 1927
- Brad Haugaard
