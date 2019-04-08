Wild Rose Students to Perform Lion King Kids

Students from Wild Rose School of Creative Arts will perform Disney's "Lion King Kids" on Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. at the Louise K. Taylor Performing Arts Center (aka Monrovia High School auditorium). The school is partnering with Center Theatre Group and Disney Musicals in School. The cast features 50 student actors who will sing and dance to such songs as "Circle of Life" and "I Just Can't Wait to be King." Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults - children under 3 are free. Purchase tickets here (https://is.gd/H2Q7DV) or at the door one hour before the show.
- Brad Haugaard
