School Board to Declare Special Days, Weeks and Month

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board (https://is.gd/rT78d2) of Education will consider naming ...

~ May 6-10, as National Teacher Appreciation Week.

~ May 7, as the Day of the Teacher.

~ May 19-25, as Classified School Employee Week.

~ April 22-26, as Administrative Professionals Week.

~ April 24, as Administrative Professionals Day.

~ May 6-10, as School Health Services Appreciation Week.

~ May 8 as National School Nurse Day.

~ May 2019 as Mental Health Awareness Month.

And, it will consider a resolution, In Remembrance of those Lost to Genocide and Man's Inhumanity to Man, recalling the Armenian Genocide.

- Brad Haugaard
