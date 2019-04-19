School Board to Declare Special Days, Weeks and Month

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board (https://is.gd/rT78d2) of Education will consider naming ...
~ May 6-10, as National Teacher Appreciation Week.
~ May 7, as the Day of the Teacher.
~ May 19-25, as Classified School Employee Week.
~ April 22-26, as Administrative Professionals Week.
~ April 24, as Administrative Professionals Day.
~ May 6-10, as School Health Services Appreciation Week.
~ May 8 as National School Nurse Day.
~ May 2019 as Mental Health Awareness Month.
And, it will consider a resolution, In Remembrance of those Lost to Genocide and Man's Inhumanity to Man, recalling the Armenian Genocide.
- Brad Haugaard
