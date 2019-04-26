Monrovia's First Presbyterian Church Offers Hurting Parents Support Group

Monrovia's First Presbyterian Church is offering a support group called Hope for Hurting Parents, a "group designed to encourage and support parents or grandparents of children (any age, teen or adult) that suffer from addiction, mental illness, incarceration or any life controlling issue." The group meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. in the church's Fireside Room. For further information contact Mary Riker at marylrkr@gmail.com https://is.gd/cinCgi
