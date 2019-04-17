News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus Receives American Association of Community Colleges Award
Receiving the award (L-R): Chris Clarke, protocol, government and community relations supervisor; Dr. Arvid Spor, vice president of academic affairs; Dr. Geraldine M. Perri, superintendent/president; and Dr. Gerald Sequeira, dean of enrollment services and acting vice president of student services. Photo courtesy Citrus College.
Out of more than 1,100 community colleges in the United States, Citrus College has been recognized as a leader in the nation for student success by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).
Citrus College was highlighted for establishing and promoting an associate degree for transfer pathway to four-year college and universities, and for introducing the Citrus College Promise, a program designed to cover enrollment fees and other college costs for first-time students for up to two years. As a result of the college's efforts, transfers have risen by 38 percent from 2014 to 2017.
Additionally, Citrus implemented the I Will Complete College (IWC) program, which includes academic advisement and completion counseling to students as they enter college. IWCC participants receive priority registration for their first three years at the college and qualify for the Citrus College Promise. The graduation rate for the first three cohorts of IWCC students is 8 percent higher than the rate of non-IWCC students. There has also been a steady increase in ADTs awarded, from 399 in 2014 to 1,027 in 2018.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
