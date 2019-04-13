More Parking for Downtown Monrovia; We're Drinking Too Much; Etc.

New parking for downtown Monrovia.
At its next meeting (https://is.gd/PYcBuK) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Leasing two parking lots with up to 150 new parking spaces on Lime, just east of Ivy, for $12,250 per month (with a 2% increase per year) for up to 35 years from Monrovia Lime, LLC. A smaller lot is between the First Indonesian Baptist Church and the George Anderson House Museum, and the larger is just east of the Anderson House. https://is.gd/RYXobQ
~ Approve spending $934,080 to buy more water for the city. A thousand acre feet of water production rights from Azusa Valley Water Company for $767,280, and 200 acre-feet from Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster for $166,800. https://is.gd/6WZ8EY
~ Amend an agreement with Mountainside Communion Church (Magnolia and Colorado) to allocate an additional $75,000 to the city's Housing Displacement Response Program, which is administered by the church. "Since the program launch, the HDRP has assisted fifteen families with a 'hand-up' in amounts ranging from $500 to $2,500." https://is.gd/Fp2CdA
