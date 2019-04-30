News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Hazel: Shy But Loves Cuddles and Snuggles
Hazel (A475647) and siblings were brought to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA a few days ago. Most of her siblings were adopted instantly when we opened Tuesday morning. However, shy Hazel wasn’t one of them. She still loves playing, galloping around her kennel, and play fighting with her siblings, but she’s on the shier side and is waiting to open up her personality to just the right adopter. In the meantime, she’ll take tons of cuddles and snuggles! Visit 3-month-old Hazel at the Pasadena Humane Society today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
