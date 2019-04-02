News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Installing 16-Inch Water Pipe In North Monrovia; Easter Egg Hunt; Fountain to Falls; Tip a Cop; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Work begins next week on construction of a 16-inch water pipeline from the intersection of Laurel Lane / Canyon Crest Drive, over to Canyon Boulevard, and then north on Canyon Boulevard up to the Oakglade Reservoir. It's designed to improve water flows, pressure, and reliability
~ Spring Egg Hunt & Healthy Kids Day will be April 20. There will be arts and crafts to face painting, carnival games to a petting zoo, wellness activities to healthy lifestyle demonstrations, and toddler to teen activities. Registration for the Easter egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. For more information call the Department of Public Services at 256-8246.
~ The 2019 Fountain to the Falls Run/Walk & Health Fair, a 6.38 mile out-and-back race from the Library Park fountain to the Canyon Park waterfall, will be held Saturday, May 11, at 7 a.m. Registration is $45. For additional information contact the Monrovia Community Center at 256-8246.
~ Tip-A-Cop. The Monrovia Police Department will host a fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics on Thursday, April 11, from 5-9 p.m. Police and LA County deputies will be servers at Claim Jumper (820 W. Huntington). All tips will be donated to the Special Olympics.
~ This week AT&T will be poking around in 24 manholes around town to test the capacity of their fiber-optic lines.
~ A workshop on how to make a 30-second public service announcement will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Community Media of the Foothills studio at 847 E. Olive (the Mary Wilcox Youth Center). To learn more or to RSVP call 357-4974 or email kgemtv@gmail.com.
~ Teens in Grades 7-9 can participate in one of three summer sessions of the Junior Researcher Academy, hosted by the City and the Oak Crest Institute of Science. They'll be introduced to a variety of scientific fields through hands-on experiments with research scientists. $100 per session (scholarships available). Details: https://is.gd/txAh6r
~ The City of Monrovia will begin accepting applications for this year's Youth Employment Services Summer Internship on Thursday, April 4. The program includes workshops and training on topics such as resume building, job opportunities in city government, financial literacy, college admissions, and Q&A with city leaders, including the city manager. https://is.gd/EDp5U9
~ There will be an informational meeting about the Monrovia Community Garden on Saturday, April 13 in the Library Community Room from 9-10:30 a.m. The Garden is a joint project between the city and Mountainside Communion Church, and the garden will be on the church property. There will be private raised beds for rent, educational workshops, community engagement, and public demonstration gardens.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 4/02/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment