Capone- He’s Cuddly, Despite the Name

If you’re looking for a cuddly, snuggly real-life teddy bear, look no further! Capone (A467105) loves people! He was taken to the social yard recently so that staff and volunteers could get some video footage of him, and he had a blast! He hopped around from person to person, and the camera, asking for pets. He also doesn’t mind one-on-one time with a human friend, especially when they have yummy dog treats. He just enjoys a ton of head and neck scratches and full-body pets. Capone is looking to be your right-hand dog; he loves to go hiking, go for car ride adventures, and do anything that you do! Visit Capone at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
