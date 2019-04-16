Low-Water Gardening; Knit for Charity; Autism Awareness T-Shirts

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District is hosting a variety of workshops, including turf removal, leak detection, and drought tolerant landscaping and design. They are free but registration is required. Here's one next door in Duarte: Garden Design Applications, Thursday, May 2 6 to 9 p.m., Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive. To sign up: valeria@usgvmwd.org or call 443-2298.
~ Like to knit or crochet? Caring Crafters is a free program for adults at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.) that meets every Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. It is for all skill levels and the group's goal is to support one another in crafting and knit and crochet items to be donated.
~ The Monrovia Police Department is participating in Autism Awareness Month. T-shirts are available for purchase at the Police Department and every Friday night in April at the Street Fair. Research shows the importance of recognizing the early signs of autism and seeking intervention.
- Brad Haugaard
