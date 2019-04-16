News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Gemma, Sassy and Frisky Feline
Meet Gemma (A472653). She's a 2-year-old sassy feline who is frisky and full of personality! She loves to carry around her Hello Kitty toy, and seeks attention from people who are eager to meet her. Gemma will be sure to alert you when it's mealtime by gently chirping and meowing. If you're looking for a unique, clever kitty who loves playtime & treats, head on over to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA and ask about this special girl.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Posted by Brad at 4/16/2019
