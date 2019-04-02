3rd Annual Old Town Monrovia Wine Walk, April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Stroll through Old Town, exploring each business, and sampling wines and enjoying music. Spend $100 in Old Town in one shopping/dining experience and receive two pre-sale tickets for $35 each, a savings of $10. (Receipts must be presented when purchasing tickets from the Community Center, 3 Beauty Bar, Charlie's House, PrimeLending, Sauté, or Sunday's Old Town Bistro to receive discount.)
