Monrovia Tech Teacher Thomas Reale Dies at Age 57

Former Monrovia teacher Thomas Anthony Reale died on April 9, 2019 in Palm Springs after a brief illness. He was 57 years old.
Reale took a teaching position at Clifton Middle School as a science teacher in the early 90's and was a pioneer of technology in the classroom, becoming a full-time video production teacher first at Clifton, and later at Monrovia High.
Dozens of his graduates went on to careers in news casting, sports broadcasting, and video production. He was also a board member for Community Media of the Foothills (KGEM). Instead of flowers his family would prefer a gift to support the Monrovia High School Big M Boosters Association. https://is.gd/jCKWB2
