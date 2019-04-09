News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sidewalk Astronomers This Saturday

The Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers will be at Library Park at the corner of Myrtle and Lime this Saturday from sunset (7 p.m.) for about 2 hours. They'll let you look at the Moon and Mars, and maybe the Pleiades.

- Brad Haugaard
