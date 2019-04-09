News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Sidewalk Astronomers This Saturday
The Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers will be at Library Park at the corner of Myrtle and Lime this Saturday from sunset (7 p.m.) for about 2 hours. They'll let you look at the Moon and Mars, and maybe the Pleiades.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/09/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment