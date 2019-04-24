Monrovia Police Find Cache of Chemicals Used in Making Drugs

On April 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Monrovia Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of N. Myrtle Avenue. Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat and Monrovia Fire Department personnel were at the location about a large quantity of chemicals being stored there. Personnel on scene determined that some of the chemicals were precursors for manufacturing controlled substances.
The Monrovia Police Department requested assistance from a regional task force specializing in narcotic enforcement. A search warrant was obtained by investigators and one adult male was arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance.
At the time of this press release, the investigation is still ongoing and there is a presence at the scene of law enforcement and hazmat personnel. There are no evacuation orders and there is no present danger to the community.
This crime is being actively investigated, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Monrovia Police Department Detective Division at 256-8041.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment