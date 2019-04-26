News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Days Coming Up

Monrovia Days is coming up May 17-19. The parade will be Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m., but plenty of other events, such as the pie eating contest. You can buy a wristband to use the carnival rides here: https://is.gd/9v6ImE

Here are the details:

Friday, May 17
5 p.m.: Clifton Drama presents High School Musical, Jr.
5:30 p.m.: Santa Fe CSMS presents Once on this Island
6 p.m.: Wildcat Drama presentation
5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Carnival
5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Community Performances by MUSD & Centre Stage
7 p.m.-10 p.m.: Headline Band

Saturday, May 18
9 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies
10 a.m.: Parade
5 p.m.: Merengue Pie Eating Contest
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Carnival
11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Community Performances by MUSD &  Centre Stage
7 p.m.-10 p.m.: Headliner Band

Sunday, May 19
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Community Performances by MUSD & Centre Stage
3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Headliner Band

- Brad Haugaard
