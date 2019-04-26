Monrovia Days Coming Up

https://is.gd/9v6ImE
Here are the details:
Friday, May 17
5 p.m.: Clifton Drama presents High School Musical, Jr.
5:30 p.m.: Santa Fe CSMS presents Once on this Island
6 p.m.: Wildcat Drama presentation
5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Carnival
5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Community Performances by MUSD & Centre Stage
7 p.m.-10 p.m.: Headline Band
Saturday, May 18
9 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies
10 a.m.: Parade
5 p.m.: Merengue Pie Eating Contest
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Carnival
11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Community Performances by MUSD & Centre Stage
7 p.m.-10 p.m.: Headliner Band
Sunday, May 19
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Carnival
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Community Performances by MUSD & Centre Stage
3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Headliner Band
- Brad Haugaard
