Monrovia Police: Car Chase Leads to Arrest; Manufacturing Drugs; Too-Quick U-Turn; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 18–24. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 391 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Theft
On April 18 at 1:11 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Hill called to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to the location and checked the area. They discovered a vehicle that had the catalytic converter stolen off of it. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and notified. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
On April 18 at 6:30 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a petty theft. A male suspect entered the store to purchase a small item. He set a $100 bill on the counter, then distracted the employee with questions and took the $100 bill back while the employee wasn’t looking. He then insisted he already gave the employee the money for the item, so the employee provided him with $92.44 in change. The suspect then left the location with the money and the item. Investigation continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
On April 19 at 7:11 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Walnut called police to report an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle, which was parked in front of his residence, and took several power tools and numerous hand tools. Investigation continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
On April 19 at 7:54 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Monterey. An unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a small purse and money. Investigation continuing.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
On April 19 at 8:59 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report a subject in violation of an active restraining order on their property. Officers responded and located the subject on the property. The restraining order was confirmed and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On April 20 at 12:34 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Cypress when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the subject and learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered – Suspect Arrested
On April 20 at 1:05 a.m., an officer was on patrol near Foothill and Magnolia when he saw a vehicle traveling with expired registration. A license plate check on the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen two days prior. The officer stopped the vehicle and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On April 20 at 2:12 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of S. Myrtle for vehicle code violations. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On April 20 at 9:35 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress called to report a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Suspicious Circumstances / Evading / Outside Assist – Suspect Arrested
On April 21 at 6:50 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Terrado called Monrovia police to report a male subject in a vehicle that was driving erratically, honking his horn and yelling. Officers arrived and began an area check. They contacted a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in the area, who advised the suspect and vehicle reported to Monrovia police was possibly a suspect that just committed a home invasion in a neighboring jurisdiction. Officers then received information that the vehicle was last seen westbound on Lemon. Within seconds, a Monrovia sergeant who was in the area saw the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of E. Lime. He immediately broadcast the information and began following the vehicle. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, a pursuit ensued which led officers into a neighboring jurisdiction. The suspect eventually turned onto a private roadway and drove through two gates, before coming to a dead end at a residence. Monrovia officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. He was then turned over to Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies.
Grand Theft Auto
On April 23 at 7:30 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report his vehicle had been stolen. The victim parked his vehicle in front of his resident and locked it. When he returned to his vehicle the next morning, he realized it had been stolen. The vehicle is a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra. It was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
On April 23 at 4:26 p.m., a citizen called to report a traffic collision in the 600 block of W. Hillcrest. A motorist was traveling west on Hillcrest and decided to make a u-turn without warning. Another motorist was behind the vehicle and was unable to stop in time. The vehicles collided into one another. One of the drivers had visible injuries caused by the airbags deploying. Investigation continuing.
Manufacturing a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On April 23 at 6:30 p.m., during a thorough ongoing investigation, Monrovia Police Department, Monrovia Fire Department and Los Angeles County Hazmat personnel discovered that a large amount of chemicals at a residence in the 200 block of N. Myrtle were precursors for making controlled substances. The LA IMPACT lab team responded to the residence and obtained a search warrant for the location. One adult male suspect was arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
On April 24 at 9:55 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers responded and found that no one was injured and the two parties did not desire an investigation. They exchanged information with one another.
Commercial Burglary
On April 24 at 12:50 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a storage facility in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported someone had burglarized their unit sometime during the night. Officers responded and found the lock to the storage unit door had been cut and miscellaneous personal property was taken. A couple hours later, a second victim reported their unit was also burglarized sometime during the night in the same manner. This investigation is continuing.
