Community Meeting on New Voting System

The LA County Registrar-Recorder and Monrovia Area Partnership are sponsoring a community meeting on June 6, 6-8 p.m. about Vote Centers, which will be implemented in 2020, LA County. This new system will allow voters to cast a ballot at any center in the county over an 11-day period.
The Monrovia community meeting will be held at Second Baptist Church, at 925 S. Shamrock Ave., and here's a description of the project if you want a bit of before-hand information: https://is.gd/5bPcvr
- Brad Haugaard
