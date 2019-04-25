News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Community Meeting on New Voting System

The LA County Registrar-Recorder and Monrovia Area Partnership are sponsoring a community meeting on June 6, 6-8 p.m. about Vote Centers, which will be implemented in 2020, LA County. This new system will allow voters to cast a ballot at any center in the county over an 11-day period.

The Monrovia community meeting will be held at Second Baptist Church, at 925 S. Shamrock Ave., and here's a description of the project if you want a bit of before-hand information: https://is.gd/5bPcvr

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)