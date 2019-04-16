News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Superintendent on Schools Accomplishments, Asks Help for Robotics Teams.
"Congratulations to Clifton Middle School’s Hippie Bots and Monrovia High’s Kings and Queens as they head to World Championships in Houston, Texas! Please consider contributing to the GoFundMe accounts for the Kings and Queens and the Hippie Bots to help get them to the Championships!
"In March, our school community came together to raise more than $25,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a Monrovia-based charity that funds research on childhood cancers. Several Monrovia Unified staff and students shaved their heads in solidarity with children who lose their hair during cancer treatment. I’m proud of our school community for their compassion and drive to help others.
"Compassion and hard work are also embodied by our Monrovia Unified volunteers who were honored at the annual Golden Apple Awards on March 25. We are grateful for their dedication to our school community."
Source: Monrovia School District
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 4/16/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment