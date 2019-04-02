News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Josie - A Royal, But Doesn't Need a Castle

Josie (A473564) is a cool cat that has yet to be impressed by us hoomans. We've wined and dined her, presented her with gifts galore and even performed our brilliant song and dance numbers, but nothing has captured her attention! One of her den neighbors, told his friend, who told PHS staff that she is of royal descent. Josie is a gorgeous, elegant feline, but the royalty rumor has not been substantiated. We do know that she's 6 years old, truly a beauty, but definitely not the cat to get the party started. Our shy "Royal" Josie needs a best friend she can trust and a peaceful forever home. Note: new home need not be a castle.

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
