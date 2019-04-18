Monrovia Police: Doped and Drunk; Man Hits Woman; Copper Wire Thefts; Dump Truck vs Bus; Men Fight on Freeway, Exit and Continue Battle; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 11–17. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 385 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 11 at 9:11 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle and observed a window smashed on a pickup truck in a business parking lot. The vehicle was registered to a local business. The responsible party was contacted and the investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On April 12 at 12:50 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot with multiple closed businesses. A male subject was inside the vehicle. The officer contacted the subject and he granted consent to the officer to search the vehicle. The officer discovered a methamphetamine pipe. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
On April 12 at 9:41 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 500 block of W. Huntington. During the traffic stop, the driver consented to a search of his person. While the officer was conducting a pat-down search, the subject pulled away and started throwing cocaine out of his pocket. The subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without further incident and was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On April 13 at 2:35 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation in the 900 block of S. Mountain. During the stop, the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. The driver was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On April 13 at 3:13 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista called police to report a suspicious person in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject. During a consensual search of his property, an officer located methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke narcotics in his possession. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
On April 14 at 12:47 a.m., a citizen called police and reported a male subject hitting a female subject in an alley in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and located the subjects. The female subject did not have any visible injuries; however, multiple witnesses reported seeing the battery occur. The male subject was heavily intoxicated. After a thorough investigation, the male subject was arrested for domestic battery.
Weapon Offense / Warrant – Suspect Arrest
On April 14 at 3:01 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a bicyclist loitering in the 100 block of W. Foothill behind a business that had recently been burglarized. When the bicyclist saw the officer, he started riding west on Foothill. The officer detained the subject, pending an investigation. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A search incident to arrest was conducted and a dirk/dagger was located in his possession. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On April 14 at 9:58 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of S. Ivy when he saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way in a lane of traffic. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 15 at 7:11 a.m., an employee of a utility company in the 1400 block of S. California called police to report one of their company vehicles had been burglarized sometime during the night. The suspect took tools from inside the locked truck. The suspect also entered the gated yard to the business and took copper wire used for electrical lines. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 15 at 9:19 a.m., a caller reported that a motorist just collided into an occupied parked vehicle in the 200 block of S. Mountain. Officers responded and found that none of the parties were injured and they only wanted to exchange insurance information. One of the drivers admitted to being at fault for the accident.
Public Intoxication / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
On April 16 at 2:19 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Olive called to report multiple subjects causing a disturbance in the area. Officers arrived and located three male adults in an argument. Two of the subjects were too intoxicated to care for themselves and the third subject had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The three subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
On April 16 at 8:51 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Walnut walked outside his home to leave for work and discovered someone had stolen the tailgate off his truck sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
On April 16 at 8:58 a.m., employees of a utility business in the 1400 block of S. California arrived to work and discovered someone had gained entry to their gated lot sometime during the night and took copper wire used for electrical lines. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
On April 16 at 9:34 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of E. Palm saw a vehicle parked in the public parking lot with no license plates. A check of the vehicle identification number revealed the vehicle was reported stolen to the Inglewood Police Department. Officers recovered the vehicle and found the license plates hidden inside. The suspect was not located.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
On April 16 at 11:35 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Colorado found her car had been hit by another vehicle while parked in a student parking lot. The driver of the other vehicle did not leave a note before they left the lot. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
On April 16 at 3:35 p.m., the customer of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart while she was shopping. She did not see who took her wallet. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 16 at 3:50 p.m., a caller reported that a dump truck had collided into a small unoccupied bus that was parked in a private parking lot in the 600 block of S. Mountain. Officers responded to investigate the collision. Insurance information was exchanged and a report was taken.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On April 16 at 4:49 p.m., two Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies reported a male and female subject chasing one another in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers responded and the two subjects were detained. Through investigation, it was discovered that the two are involved in a relationship and that the female subject had bitten the male subject on the back, which was why he was running from her. The female subject was arrested for domestic violence.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On April 16 at 5:06 p.m., a caller reported two male subjects in a vehicle hitting one another in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and detained both subjects. The subjects are in a dating relationship. They began hitting one another on the 210 Freeway, where they exited and continued hitting one another. The subject that was found to be the aggressor was arrested.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 17 at 9:51 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting two motorists had collided into one another at the intersection of Grand and Foothill. Officers responded and found that no one was injured in the collision. After investigation, the party at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
On April 17 at 10:46 a.m., an officer on a traffic assignment in the 800 block of S. Mountain saw a male subject on a bicycle committing multiple vehicle code violations, riding in and out of traffic. He stopped the bicyclist and found he was in possession of methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 17 at 1:53 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. Officers responded and found no one was injured. Both parties chose not to file a report and exchanged information with one another only.
Attempt Burglary
On April 17 at 7:41 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Greystone called to report an unknown subject had removed the window screens on his home. The home was occupied at the time by his wife. The screens had been pried off with a metal tool, but the suspect did not gain entry to the home. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment