Monrovia Police: Drunks, Drugs, Burglaries, Shoplifting, and Stuff Like That

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 4–10. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 417 service events, resulting in 84 investigations.
Attempt Burglary
On April 4 at 1:34 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia called police to report an attempt burglary. A window on the north side of the business was open and it appeared that someone had attempted to gain entry. There was nothing taken. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 6 at 5:29 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Lemon called to report his vehicle was broken into sometime overnight. The vehicle was parked in a secured parking structure and the front passenger window was smashed in order to gain entry. The vehicle was ransacked, but nothing was stolen. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On April 6 at 3:07 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of N. Grand saw a female subject who is known to be involved with drugs. Officers contacted the subject and a consent search resulted in the female being arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
On April 6 at 6:10 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Sierra Vista called to report a hit and run traffic collision. Sometime during the previous night, a vehicle collided into the side of her parked vehicle, causing minor damage. Investigation continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On April 7 at 1:21 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 400 block of S. Myrtle when they saw a disorderly subject standing in front of a business. As officers approached the subject, he attempted to lean against a gate, but fell down. Officers checked on his welfare and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On April 7 at 2:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of W. Duarte when he saw a vehicle committing multiple vehicle code violations. The officer conducted a traffic stop and, after field sobriety tests were conducted, the subject was arrested for DUI.
Vandalism
On April 8 at 2:16 p.m., the owner of a business in the 1100 block of S. Mountain arrived to work and discovered someone had spray painted illegible graffiti on the side of his building wall. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
On April 8 at 2:26 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano walked outside her home to leave for work and discovered her car wouldn't start. She checked inside the engine compartment and found the catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 8 at 9:32 p.m., a caller reported a non-injury traffic collision in the 300 block of W. Huntington. A motorist failed to stop in time and rear-ended another motorist, which in turn rear-ended the motorist in front of him. An officer arrived, conducted an investigation and the motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
On April 9 at 6:59 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Peck and Longden. Officers arrived and found that no one was injured. The drivers involved chose to exchange information only, no report was taken.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered
On April 9 at 7:53 a.m., a business owner in the 1800 block of S. California called to report he had located his stolen work truck. He found it parked down the street at the corner of Camino Real and California. He said he did not park it that far from his business. The vehicle was removed from the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
On April 9 at 2:12 p.m., officers responded to the report of a traffic collision in the 400 block of E. Huntington. Monrovia paramedics also responded to treat one of the drivers for minor injuries. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
On April 9 at 4:01 p.m., a motorist call police to report she had just collided into another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain and Central. Officers responded to investigate. No one was injured in the collision, and the party who was found at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
On April 9 at 7:07 p.m., a motorist called police to report he had lost control of his vehicle and collided into a building in the 400 block of W. Chestnut. There were no injuries as a result; however, Monrovia Fire Department personnel responded to evaluate the structure. Officers also responded to investigate.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
On April 9 at 7:51 p.m., a female adult subject was reported causing a disturbance in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and determined the female was too intoxicated to care for herself or the safety of others. She was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 10 at 8:38 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth walked outside his apartment to go to work and discovered someone had burglarized his vehicle sometime during the night. The suspect gained entry by shattering a window on the vehicle. The suspect stole the apartment complex gate transponder. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
On April 10 at 9:21 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of El Nido called police to report a vehicle burglary. While the resident’s gardener was working in the yard, someone broke into the locked camper on his truck and stole gardening tools. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
On April 10 at 12:02 p.m., security at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported two female subjects had just stolen merchandise and left the store without paying. Officers responded to the area and located the suspects one block away from the store. They were detained inside their vehicle and the stolen property was recovered. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On April 10 at 11:43 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a suspicious vehicle. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and eventually crashed into a building in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly detained by officers. The driver was also found to have a felony warrant and was in possession of methamphetamine and stolen credit cards. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment