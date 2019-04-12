News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Ladybugs at Armstrong's

Armstrong's Garden Center (Huntington and Monterey) will be handing out a free sample packet of 150 ladybugs with a purchase today through Sunday. One per family while supplies last. (Thanks to Kelly for the tip.)

- Brad Haugaard
