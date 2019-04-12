News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Myrtle Tree Cafe
Lunch at Myrtle Tree Cafe, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. Got the Super Hipster Avocado Toast from the Specials menu for $12 and an iced tea for $2.50. It was really good!
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/12/2019
restaurants
