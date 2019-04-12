News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Myrtle Tree Cafe


Lunch at Myrtle Tree Cafe, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. Got the Super Hipster Avocado Toast from the Specials menu for $12 and an iced tea for $2.50. It was really good!


- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)